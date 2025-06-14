Putin condemns Israel’s military operation against Iran in phone talk with Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned Israel's military operation against Iran in a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Aide for Foreign Affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"The exchange of views certainly centered on the dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East," Ushakov told reporters. "Vladimir Putin, condemning Israel's military operation against Iran, expressed serious concern about a possible escalation of the conflict, which would have unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East region," he said.

The president "informed the American colleague about the telephone contacts with Israeli Prime Minister and Iranian President he held yesterday," the Kremlin aide added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.