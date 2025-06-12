Russia, US doomed to non-confrontational peaceful coexistence — envoy to Washington

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Russia and the US as great powers, despite their differences, are doomed to non-confrontational peaceful coexistence, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said.

"Despite the differences between our countries and the toxic legacy of the previous period, which presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Donald] Trump have agreed to overcome jointly, Russia and the US are doomed as great powers to non-confrontational peaceful coexistence," he said at a reception at the Russian embassy in the US on the occasion of Russia Day. "The main thing is that a window of opportunity has now opened for the full resumption of interstate ties and the search for joint solutions to acute international problems and crisis situations based on mutual respect and equality, relying on the principle of multipolarity and taking into account new geopolitical realities," the diplomat added.

Russia and the US have shifted from monologues to a pragmatic though challenging conversation, Darchiev noted.

"We have finally shifted from monologues under the previous administration [of Joe Biden], and the lack of conversation at all to quite a pragmatic conversation, challenging conversation," he said.