MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova firmly stated that there is no need to increase Russian troop numbers in Transnistria, responding to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean’s recent claims about Moscow’s alleged plan to deploy 10,000 soldiers in the region.

"Let’s examine the facts," Zakharova emphasized. "The current Russian presence on the left bank of the Dniester - comprising both the peacekeeping forces operating within their clearly defined mandate and the Russian troops tasked with safeguarding military property warehouses - is significantly smaller than the prime minister suggests. In reality, it amounts to just 1,200 personnel."

She further explained that this military presence is directly linked to efforts to resolve the Transnistrian conflict. "Russian forces are the only genuine stabilizing factor ensuring peace and security along the Dniester. I want to make it clear to the Moldovan prime minister: there is no justification for increasing their numbers," Zakharova asserted.

She also pointed out that the perceived threat to the region originates from elsewhere, citing an analytical article published recently in The Washington Post. According to the report, the Kiev regime has plans to invade the left bank of the Dniester, a development that shifts the regional threat landscape.

Dismissing Recean’s claims as baseless, Zakharova questioned the sources behind his assertions. "Perhaps this is a product of the anti-Russian sentiment that has long permeated the current Moldovan leadership," she remarked. "But on what grounds does he make such statements? Could he have been hacked or misled? Maybe his recent conversations with officials and parliamentarians from the European Union influenced his perspective. Perhaps he was shown something or told something during his recent visit to Brussels. If he has any credible information, he is welcome to share it with us," Zakharova concluded.