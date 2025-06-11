MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has reached the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and is developing an offensive in the Dnepropetrovsk Region jointly with a tank division and a motor rifle brigade of the Battlegroup Center, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Battlegroup Center has continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. Units of the 55th Motor Rifle Brigade have reached the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and continue offensive operations jointly with assault teams of the 90th Tank Division on the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region… Units of the Battlegroup East have reached the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations on a broad front and are developing an offensive on the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 135 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 460 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 225 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and two US-made howitzers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vakalovshchina, Khoten, Pisarevka, Ryzhevka, Pavlovka, Andreyevka, Kondratovka, Novaya Sech and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Tikhoye, Veterinarnoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka, Yampol, Volchy Yar and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup West units destroyed an Oktava-S electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group] and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Vasyukovka, Seversk, Petrovka, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Pleshcheyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck and two field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army and two marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Stepanovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Petrovskogo, Novopavlovka, Novonikolayevka and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 460 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and two US-made howitzers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, Pavlovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two pickup trucks, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s recon, long-range UAV control center in past day

Russian forces struck a reconnaissance and long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control center of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, a reconnaissance and long-range UAV control center, ammunition and crewless boat warehouses, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 120 Ukrainian UAVs, five JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five JDAM guided aerial bombs and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 120 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 62,845 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,860 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,038 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,726 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.