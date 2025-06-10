No signals yet on EU’s search for common ground with Russia on security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Europe is focused on the war and engaged in militaristic bravado, and there are no signals at all regarding the search for common ground with Russia in the security sphere, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

His statement follows a TASS request at a news briefing to comment on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent remarks that Europe should conclude a strategic agreement with Russia.

"No points of contact have been identified so far for future agreements [in the sphere of collective security] with Europe," Peskov said. "Europe remains focused on the war and, let's say, continues to engage in militaristic bravado."

"There are absolutely no signals about the willingness to seek any common ground," he added.

Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a morning talk program on Kossuth Radio that EU leaders were engaged in a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine as they see their job in countering Russians in the next decade.

Commenting on the Ukraine crisis, he said that Brussels views Ukraine as "the first line of European defense" where pan-European interests are currently being defended. Europe thinks that "Russia would have attacked the European Union if not for the Ukrainian army," Orban explained.