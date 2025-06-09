Russia brings home first group of its soldiers aged under 25 — top brass

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. In accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Russia has brought home the first group of its servicemen aged under 25, and transferred a similar number of Ukrainian POWs, the Defense Ministry said.

"On June 9, in accordance with the agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine on June 2, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was brought home from the area controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, a similar number of Ukrainian POWs was transferred," the ministry said.

The young Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus where they are being given the necessary psychological and medical assistance, Russia’s top brass specified. They all "will be taken to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at medical organizations," the ministry added.