Russian foreign minister to meet Abkhaz counterpart in Moscow on June 6, says MFA

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Abkhaz counterpart Oleg Bartsits in Moscow on June 6, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced during a briefing.

This will be the first visit the Abkhaz foreign minister pays to Russia since his appointment.

"On June 6, Moscow will host a meeting between the top Russian diplomat and Abkhaz Foreign Minister [Oleg Bartsits], who will pay his first official visit to Russia after being appointed to this position in April of this year," the diplomat said.

As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Lavrov and Bartsits will discuss a wide range of pressing issues in bilateral relations between the allied countries of Russia and Abkhazia. "Naturally, they will review regional and international affairs, with a focus on security cooperation, the implementation of joint socio-economic projects, and strengthening the position of the Republic of Abkhazia in terms of foreign policy," she added.