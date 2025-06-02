Russia strikes Ukrainian attack UAV assembly workshops over past day

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 150 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the production of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the sites for their launch and storage, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,430 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,430 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 245 troops, two tanks and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 205 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, over 275 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, roughly 475 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 150 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 80 troops and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Yunakovka, Sadki, Ryzhevka, Korchakovka, Pisarevka, Khrapovshchina and Iskriskovshchina in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 245 personnel, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Petrovka and Novy Mir in the Kharkov Region, Volchiy Yar, Yampol, Krasny Liman and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikiforovka, Seversk, Zvanovka, Serebryanka, Kleban-Byk, Chasov Yar, Shcherbinovka, Zarya, Pleshcheyevka and Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 475 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 475 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoekonomicheskoye, Novotoretskoye, Poltavka, Yablonovka, Novonikolayevka, Popov Yar, Rusin Yar, Petrovskogo and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 475 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles and three artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Komar, Fyodorovka, Zaporozhye and Poddubnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 80 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye, Stepovoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 80 personnel, nine motor vehicles, four artillery guns and three electronic warfare and surveillance stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down two Storm Shadow missiles, 316 Ukrainian UAVs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down two Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 316 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, four American-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 316 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 205 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 61,008 unmanned aerial vehicles, 609 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,705 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,565 multiple rocket launchers, 25,577 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,350 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.