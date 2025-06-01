Russia’s position on Ukraine to be presented in detail on Monday — chief negotiator

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said that Russia’s position on the Ukrainian settlement will be explained in detail on June 2.

"We will tell everything in detail tomorrow," he told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He also said that he has seen reports about Ukraine’s terms that may be included into its memorandum.

A source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS earlier that a new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT) at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2. The top diplomat said that the Russian delegation’s head, Vladimir Medinsky, would deliver Moscow’s memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the underlying causes of the crisis over to Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Kiev is not "against" meeting with the Russian side, but first it wants Moscow to share its memorandum. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed this demand as counterproductive, adding that the most essential thing now is to continue the process of direct talks.

Vladimir Zelensky said earlier in the day that the Ukrainian delegation will again be led by Umerov.

The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire.