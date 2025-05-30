Putin orders government to memorialize fallen special military operation soldiers

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Those who died fighting for Russia in the special military operation will not be forgotten, as the government will prepare federal guidelines for memorial practices, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered, according to the Kremlin's website.

"The government of the Russian Federation, together with the administration of the president of the Russian Federation, will develop unified recommendations for commemorating the defenders of the Fatherland, including those killed in the special military operation," one of the paragraphs says. The deadline for this task is September 1.

The heads of the regions have been tasked with honoring the memory of Russia’s soldiers, taking into account the developed federal guidelines.