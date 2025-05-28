Russia offers Ukraine to meet in Istanbul on June 2 — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia's delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present Ukraine with Moscow's memorandum on overcoming the root causes of the crisis on June 2 in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement.

"As we agreed, the Russian side promptly developed a relevant memorandum, outlining our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis. Our delegation, headed by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during the second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday, on June 2," Lavrov pointed out.