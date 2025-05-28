MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine's commitment to remain neutral, non-aligned, and free of nuclear weapons is a core demand of Russia and must be addressed in any conflict resolution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at an international meeting of high-level security officials.

Lavrov emphasized that Ukraine’s declaration of independence included a pledge to maintain a neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status "for eternity," a commitment that allowed Russia and the broader international community to recognize Ukraine as an independent nation.

He further stated that getting back to this solemn promise - one that the Nazi regime sought to undermine, even including this intention into Ukraine’s constitution - remains a key Russian demand. This principle was also outlined during the April 2022 Istanbul talks, which, according to Lavrov, were ultimately disrupted by Western powers and other parties involved in the conflict with Russia, preventing its full implementation.

At the same time, NATO "is not going to derive any lessons from this whole affair," Lavrov said.