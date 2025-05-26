Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions: summary

MOSCOW, 26 May. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 96 Ukrainian drones overnight above Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported. A total of 148 UAVs have been destroyed since the beginning of the attack. TASS has compiled the key facts on the aftermath.

Attack’s scale

- From 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT) on May 25, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 96 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the Defense Ministry said.

- It added that 31 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, six over the Moscow Region, five over the Kaluga Region, four over the Ivanovo Region, two over the Ryazan Region, two over the Vladimir Region, as well as one each over the Yaroslavl and Tatarstan regions.

- A total of 148 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian regions from 10 a.m. Moscow time (7 a.m. GMT) on May 25 to 8 a.m. Moscow time (5 a.m. GMT) on May 26.

Aftermath

- In the Ivanovo Region’s Kineshma district, a household building suffered damage due to falling UAV debris. No casualties were reported in the area. Security services are working at the site.

- Governors of the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions, Mikhail Yevraev and Vladislav Shapsha, reported no casualties or damage.

Airport operation

- Temporary restrictions on the admission and release of aircraft were imposed at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo airports, Russia’s aviation agency reported.

- Restrictions were also applied at the air havens of Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhnekamsk, Cherepovets, and Yaroslavl.