MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The units of Russia’s battlegroup are accomplishing the mission of creation a security zone along the state border of the Russian Federation, Battlegroup North spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said.

"After liberating the Kursk Region from the enemy, the units of the Russian battlegroup are accomplishing the combat mission on creation of a security zone along the state border of the Russian Federation," he said.

The Russian military forces are advancing each day, backing the Ukrainian army from the state border for creating a sanitary zone and ensuring security, the spokesman said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North has notably advanced near the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, Yakimkin added.

