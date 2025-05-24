Russia to send draft memorandum on Ukraine to Kiev in coming days — senator

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia will transfer to Kiev its draft memorandum on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in the next few days, work on the document being close to an end, Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told Zvezda TV channel.

"Work on this memorandum is underway, firstly, it is in the final stage. Secondly, I expect that the relevant Russian draft will be transferred to the opposite side in the coming days, I have such information," he said.

"But, from my point of view, they are unlikely to become public at this stage. Nevertheless, this is a negotiation process, and it is very difficult, very delicate in many ways."

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a telephone conversation with US Leader Donald Trump, Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, which may include a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict. After a telephone conversation with Trump, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine could sign a memorandum with Russia on the settlement of the conflict, and was waiting for Russian proposals to present its vision.