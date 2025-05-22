Russian MFA praises Trump for calling out 'root causes' of Ukraine conflict

ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's acknowledgement of the "root causes" of the Ukraine conflict is a landmark political moment, and his candidness deserves respect, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, speaking at the 23rd International Likhachov Scientific Conference.

The diplomat noted that for the first time in the last decade, "a figure who voiced the phrase ‘the root cause of the crisis’ has appeared in the US political landscape," which, she said, has never been done before - not even by any of the secretaries of state, although they "are paid to know the conflict's history." "So, of course, his statements deserve attention and respect insofar as they state the need to end the horrific bloodshed that was started by the previous administration, as he told it like it is," Zakharova pointed out.

The Likhachov Scientific Conference is being held May 22-23 at St. Petersburg University of the Humanities and Social Sciences. This year's participants include the UN deputy secretary-general, members of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Academy of Education, a Russian deputy foreign minister, Russian ambassadors, the chairman and president of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia, and State Duma lawmakers. Over 160 senior academicians, professors from 20 Russian regions and scientists from 11 countries are also expected to attend.