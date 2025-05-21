US tries to justify attempts to recreate Reagan's Star Wars — Duma defense committee chief

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. US claims regarding the alleged presence of Russian weapons in space appear to be an effort to justify the revival of Reagan’s Star Wars and a new strategic defense initiative. Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, made this point, asserting that such accusations are politically motivated. Earlier, General Chance Saltzman, the commander of the US Space Force, told the Senate that "in the last few years, we have seen the Russians demonstrate… capabilities in orbit by firing what could be considered kinetic weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Moscow’s stance, stating that Russia has "categorically always been and is now against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space." In response to these claims, Kartapolov remarked, "One can always invent something to justify one’s own actions. Here, they have decided to revive Star Wars and the Reagan-era strategic initiative. But they can't just do it without an excuse. They have to justify it somehow - so now, they claim we have kinetic weapons there. We, and the Chinese, too."

He further advised the US to speculate on its own about what weapons Russia might possess. "Why should we help them? It’s a secret," Kartapolov said when asked whether Russia has kinetic weapons in space. "What we have there is our business. Since they have decided to take such steps, we will have to respond - proportionally, but asymmetrically. They will understand the nature of our response," he emphasized.

On May 20, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has finalized the architecture of its missile defense system, Golden Dome. This system, among other features, will include interceptors stationed in space. The Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), announced in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan and popularly known as ‘Star Wars,’ aimed to significantly enhance US ballistic missile interception capabilities through revolutionary systems, including laser interceptors and space-based platforms.