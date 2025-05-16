Important to reiterate Gomel agreements to Kiev — head of Russian delegation to Istanbul

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks has said that at the negotiations, it was important to remind Ukraine about agreements reached in Gomel and Istanbul in February and March 2022.

"It was the key topic because we are considering the talks as the resumption of the Istanbul process, so it was important to reiterate what we agreed on in Gomel back at the end of February and how all this would have ended had Ukraine agreed to peace at the end of February. They did not agree, they were dragging their feet and after that the next stage of agreements was in Istanbul," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Medinsky noted that the Istanbul process was already tougher with regard to realities on the ground than what was proposed in Gomel.

"But, unfortunately, the Istanbul process was also derailed because of the West’s direct interference. And we know of historical parallels to this interference and what it leads to," the presidential aide emphasized.

Medinsky reiterated that the West’s meddling in agreements concluded following the Peace Treaty of San Stefano triggered the Balkan Wars (1912-1913) and World War One (1914-1918).