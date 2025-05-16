MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers are demoralized by the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk People's Republic. They continue to retreat, often to unprepared positions, a military and political expert from the DPR, Yan Gagin, has said.

During the week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported daily successes of Russian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic. On Friday, the ministry reported the liberation of Volnoye Pole, on Thursday - Torskoye and Novoalexandrovka, on Wednesday - Mikhailovka, and on Tuesday - Mirolyubovka.

"Now the Russian army rolls on steadily from east to west. We are regularly liberating new villages. Enemy soldiers near Donetsk are demoralized, the enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment and continues to retreat, often to worse positions. We have already gotten used to regularly hitting NATO equipment, we are used to reports that another American or German tank has been hit," Gagin said.

He added that Russian servicemen continue to fulfill their combat missions to liberate communities in the DPR. "The longer the Ukrainian side delays negotiations with Russia, takes pauses and wastes time on thinking, the more territories the Russian army will liberate. At the same time, I emphasize that the right word is ‘to liberate’ we are taking back our ancestral regions, inscribed in the Constitution of our country," the expert said.

On May 16, Russian and Ukrainian representatives held discussions in Istanbul. The parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war for 1,000, to share their visions for a possible ceasefire in detail, and committed to continuing negotiations. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, noting that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the heads of state. Russia took the request into consideration.