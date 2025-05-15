Istanbul talks postponed until afternoon at Turkey's initiative — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been postponed until afternoon at the initiative of the Turkish side, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"Our delegation is in Istanbul. Its composition is known. The relevant information was published on the Kremlin’s resources. The talks have been postponed until afternoon at Turkey’s initiative," she noted.

Earlier, a TASS source said that the Russian delegation had arrived in Istanbul. It was noted that the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations might start around 10:00 a.m. local time (the same as Moscow time, GMT 3+), but the source specified that the meeting was initially expected closer to the afternoon.

The Russian delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.