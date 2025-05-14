Russian troops liberate Mikhailovka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,395 troops in all frontline areas in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,395 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures indicate that the Ukrainian army lost more than 185 troops and a tank in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and a tank in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, about 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, more than 525 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 70 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, ammo depots over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, ammunition depots and a storage site of uncrewed boats over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of military airfields, a storage site of uncrewed boats, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a tank brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belopolye, Vorozhba, Iskriskovshchina, Sadki, Pavlovka, Proletarskoye and Bessalovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, a surveillance radar and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a Croatian-made multiple launch rocket system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard brigade and the Stugna special operations detachment in areas near the settlements of Glushchenkovo, Druzhelyubovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Sobolevka and Senkovo in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a tank, 10 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Vasyutinskoye, Verolyubovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Druzhkovka, Ivanopolye, Zarya, Dyleyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 525 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Novoaleksandrovka, Ulyanovka, Novaya Poltavka, Mirolyubovka, Dimitrov, Petrovskoye and Novosergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 525 personnel, 11 pickup trucks and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Temirovka and Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Bogatyr and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and a British-made self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Kamenskoye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, five motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 162 Ukrainian UAVs, five JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 162 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five JDAM guided aerial bombs and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 162 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,106 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,319 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 24,872 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,442 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.