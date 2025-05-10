Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia is currently not in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who made the statement on TV Channel One while commenting on Paris's recent threats to impose additional sanctions.

"We have no direct channels of dialogue with the French president," Peskov clarified, "but we do maintain certain communication channels with Washington, where various issues are discussed."

Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday. This visit comes amid reports that European nations are preparing to launch their own initiative for a truce, similar to the one proposed by the United States. Macron warned that France would impose a new package of sanctions against Russia if it refuses to sign a truce with Ukraine.