Putin meets with Mongolian president in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks and exchanged a strong handshake with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in the St. Catherine Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The meeting continues Kremlin's diplomatic marathon: Putin has already held full-scale talks with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and a brief meeting with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel. The Russian president is scheduled to meet with his counterpart from the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Khurelsukh is in Moscow at Putin's invitation: the Russian president invited his colleague to take part in the celebration of the Victory anniversary when he was in Mongolia on an official visit.

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Putin plans to discuss the main directions for the development of relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar in various fields at the meeting with the Mongolian president.