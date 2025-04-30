MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Those people who dispatched tanks and combat aircraft against the population of their own country, as happened in Donbass, are Nazis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at an educational marathon of the Znanie (Knowledge) society.

The Kremlin official suggested recalling the onset of the Ukraine crisis. "It was these people who put pressure on their government to start a civil war in their own country, to use tanks and fighter jets against their own population. And this is what was happening in Donbass," Peskov noted.

"The tanks were shooting at people in Donbass. The tanks were killing children. The warplanes were bombing the central squares of Donetsk, killing children, women and the elderly. [Those involved in this] are the Nazis," he emphasized.