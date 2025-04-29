Participants in BRICS meeting would like Ukrainian conflict to end soon — senior diplomat

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. The discussion at the meeting of the top diplomats of the BRICS countries revealed that all members of the association want the Ukrainian conflict to be resolved fairly and quickly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The discussion showed that all participants are interested in the swift and fair settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which is primarily rooted in unrestrained NATO expansion and the overtly Russophobic policies of the Kiev regime," he told reporters.

According to the senior diplomat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "in detail explained the situation with the Ukrainian conflict to the [meeting] participants." "We are promoting and working on our position, including through intensified bilateral contacts with the US. We have shared our principled positions on the events unfolding in the Middle East and other regions of the world. Our colleagues listened to them with great attention," Ryabkov added.

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that the first day of the meeting, which is taking place in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, focused precisely on foreign policy issues and crises of all kinds.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia became a BRICS member state. On January 1, 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan became BRICS partner countries.

Brazil assumed the rotating BRICS chairmanship from January 1.