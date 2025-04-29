MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. NATO troops will face immediate resistance, should they attempt to seize the Kaliningrad Region. The region is heavily defended with aviation, ground forces, air defense systems, naval forces, and Iskander missile systems deployed there, Alexander Yaroshuk, a member of the Federation Council’s Committee on Defense and Security and a senator representing Kaliningrad, has told TASS.

The North Atlantic Alliance has been practicing scenarios involving the seizure of Kaliningrad and conducting preventive strikes on nuclear arsenals during exercises near Russian borders, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev warned earlier in an interview with TASS.

"If NATO troops try to cross the border into Kaliningrad, they will immediately face strong resistance," Yaroshuk declared. "We are always prepared for any scenario." He emphasized that military units in the region are at full combat readiness to repel any assault. The combined forces of ground troops, navy, aviation, and air defense form a formidable defensive posture.

He also recalled that the region is well-equipped with Iskander missile systems and other advanced weaponry, which would serve as a significant deterrent. "It’s hard for me to understand what European leaders might be thinking if they and Zelensky entertain such ideas. Such notions are unrealistic and dangerous," the senator added.