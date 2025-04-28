Russian companies ready to joint projects in Cambodia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian companies are ready to joint projects in the sphere of gas infrastructure and renewable energy, construction and upgrade of power installations in Cambodia, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said after the meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Cambodian commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation co-chaired by Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.

"Oksana Lut noted prospects of developing cooperation with the Kingdom in the energy sphere. Russian companies are ready to implementation of joint projects in the area of gas infrastructure and renewables, construction and upgrade of power facilities in Cambodia," the ministry noted.

The Russian-Cambodian partnership in the agricultural sphere has significant potential, the ministry noted. Russian producers are ready to supply poultry and beef, mineral fertilizers and veterinary vaccines to Cambodia, Lut said. The Russian side expressed also interest in developing interaction in the agricultural education sphere.