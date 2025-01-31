Still no Putin-Trump talk yet, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS in wake of Washington crash

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. There have been no contacts between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remarks that he has not discussed the recent deadly air crash in Washington with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"There was none," Peskov said briefly, when asked whether the two leaders had a phone conversation recently.

Previously, Trump was asked whether he contacted Putin on the subject of the crash, because Russian citizens were among the victims, Trump replied: "I have not, no, not about this." The media interpreted this phrase as a possible hint to the fact that a conversation has taken place, but on a different subject.

An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. There were at least three service members aboard the helicopter. Upon the collision, both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. The bodies of 28 people have been plucked out of the water so far. US authorities said there are no survivors.

According to the Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were aboard the plane. A source told TASS that Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the world championships in pairs figure skating for Russia in 1994, were also among the passengers, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, Soviet bronze medalist in pairs figure skating.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Russian citizens were killed in the plane crash. The US has already been in contact with Russia about transferring of their remains.