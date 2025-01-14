US should recognize Russia steadily achieving special op goals — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is open to dialogue with the US on Ukraine, even as it is slowly but surely achieving the goals of its special military operation, something Washington must come to terms with, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"It is time for them to recognize that Russia is steadily and successfully progressing toward achieving the objectives of the special military operation, and these goals will be accomplished. This does not rule out the possibility of dialogue, but such dialogue must be conducted strictly and exclusively on the basis of recognizing the indispensability of our national interests and our determination to defend these interests by any means," he stated.

"The US needs to accept reality instead of clinging to its own illusions or propaganda cliches, which media outlets, politicians, and political analysts in Washington are imposing, or trying to impose, on the part of the world that continues to heed them," Ryabkov added.