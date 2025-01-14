Ukraine fires over 70 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked eight districts of the Belgorod Region, launching 73 projectiles and 40 drones over the past 24 hours, with four people seeking medical assistance following the attacks, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Borisovsky district, the villages of Belenkoye and Zozuli were targeted by four drones. A kamikaze drone attack on a car in the settlement of Zozuli injured a woman and her one-year-old child. <…> Additionally, yesterday, a man who sustained a mine-blast injury during a drone attack in the village of Beryozovka on January 12 sought medical treatment," he wrote, adding that three private houses, two outbuildings, two cars, and a power line were damaged.

According to the regional head, 11 munitions and seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched at the Belgorod Region. A woman was injured in the settlement of Lozovoye in a UAV attack. Four flats in two apartment buildings, a private household, and an outbuilding were damaged in the district.

A total of 40 shells and 10 drones were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging a private house, an outbuilding, and a power line. Emergency services have restored power in the village of Repyakhovka, while they are still engaged in damage control in the settlement of Grafovka. In the Shebekino district, the city of Shebekino, and the settlements of Murom and Balki were attacked by three projectiles and eight UAVs. Two enterprise buildings and a car were damaged. A car was burnt down in Balki.

Ukraine launched 19 munitions and eight drones at the Grayvoronsky district, damaging a vehicle and a power line. The residents of several streets in the town of Grayvoron temporarily lost access to electricity. Moreover, a truck was destroyed by fire in Grayvoron at night due to an explosive device dropped by a drone.

An FPV drone attacked a passenger car in the Volokonovsky district, damaging a fence of a household and a greenhouse. Two UAVs were intercepted over the Valuysky and Chernyansky districts, with no injuries or damage reported.