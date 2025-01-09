Russia to continue building relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow is committed to peace, stability, and security in the Caucasus and will continue to strengthen relations with both Baku and Yerevan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the mutual accusations by Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the escalation of tensions in the region.

He emphasized that the South Caucasus is a region of great importance to Russia. "We want the Caucasus to experience peace, stability, predictability, and an environment of mutual trust and security. We have strong relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we value these ties. We are committed to doing everything in our power to further develop these relations," the spokesman said.

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently held contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Peskov said that "there were no contacts in those [past] days."