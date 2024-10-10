Organizing committee to confirm Kazan’s readiness for October 15 BRICS summit — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Members of the Organizing Committee in charge of preparing for and ensuring Russia's chairmanship of BRICS, headed by its chairman, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, will visit Kazan on October 15 to confirm the city is ready for the summit.

"Members of the organizing committee periodically travel to Kazan to monitor the preparations for the BRICS summit, and in the run-up to the opening we will once again visit Kazan on October 15 and hopefully confirm that everything is ready for the opening there," Ushakov told the media.

"Having been passed the baton from our South African partners, we have taken and are taking our role as chairman very, very seriously," the Russian leader's aide assured. According to him, the organizing committee has been working since the very beginning of the year, "the closest possible cooperation with the leadership of Tatarstan and the city [of Kazan] has been established through the organizing committee."

The Kremlin representative emphasized that Kazan, the selected host city for the BRICS summit, "has rich experience in hosting various international meetings and events." The summit is scheduled for October 22-24.