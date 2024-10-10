NATO does not rule out Ukraine conflict going global, US general says

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. NATO does not rule out the possibility of the Ukraine conflict going global, said United States Space Force Brigadier General Devin Pepper, who is deputy chief of staff for strategic plans and policy at NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation.

"Here's one thing that I think is really a different way of viewing warfare in NATO than, as opposed to, let's say, the US. <...> In NATO, we think of a Eurasian conflict," he said at an event hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. According to Pepper, the bloc has to "think about the global fight" even with regard to the Ukraine conflict.

"That really comes down to that Eurasian-centric mindset that we have in NATO, it is not just, you know, focused on a fight with Russia, but it's focused on a fight that could go global," he stressed.

Pepper also said that Russia still posed an existential threat to NATO, trying to influence its member states, allegedly through election meddling.