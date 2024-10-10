Russia’s BRICS chairmanship plan already 80% fulfilled — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s BRICS chairmanship plan for 2024, which includes around 250 events, has been 80% implemented so far, according to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, who heads the organizing committee for preparing and overseeing Russia’s chairmanship in the association.

"The schedule of events for the year includes about 250 meetings, forums, and other thematic events. The plan has been 80% implemented," Ushakov said, noting that approximately 200 events have taken place in 13 Russian cities.

"The plan was primarily focused on ensuring the smooth integration of the new BRICS member states into the cooperation within our association and their adaptation to the established BRICS culture," Ushakov emphasized. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia officially joined BRICS.

Ushakov highlighted the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the High Security Representatives' Meeting as some of the most significant political and security events that have taken place. He also noted the meetings of ministers in the areas of economy, energy, education, science, culture, and sports. Additionally, he mentioned the BRICS Games, the BRICS Film Festival, the Fashion Forum, the first-ever Tourism Forum, and discussions on environmental issues.

"The sixteenth BRICS summit scheduled for 22-24 October in Kazan is the culmination of the Russian shift in BRICS, in this crucial international association," the Russian leader's aide pointed out. He added that the Kazan summit will be the first such event for the expanded association.