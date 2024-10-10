Russia sees no point in Ukraine-initiated 'peace summits,' says senate speaker

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow does not take part in Ukraine-initiated "peace summits" because they make no sense, Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"What’s the point in these summits? The first summit failed miserably and the second one, which [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky planned to organize, would have been just as empty and meaningless. It would have had no positive impact. It’s not about peace, talks and an end to the confrontation," she pointed out.

"We don’t really care if a summit takes place or not. We don’t take part in these kinds of get-togethers because we see no point in them," she added.