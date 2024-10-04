Russia supports Afghanistan's efforts to counter terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow supports the Afghan authorities in their quest to snuff out terrorism in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

"We support the active commitment of the Afghan authorities to curbing the terrorist threat," Russia's top diplomat said.

"It is particularly significant that, even in a most difficult economic situation, the country's authorities are quite effective in countering the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia - TASS), whose units periodically organize raids on the territory of Afghanistan," Lavrov added.

According to him, there are "still various terrorist groups present" in Afghanistan or "making raids from abroad." "It is in our common interest to provide the Afghan authorities with the necessary effective assistance in this area as well," the Russian foreign minister concluded.