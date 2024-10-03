Beijing confident of bright future for relations with Moscow — Chinese envoy

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Beijing is fully confident of a bright future for relations with Moscow, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"Looking into our future, we are full of confidence in the bright prospects for our relations," he pointed out at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the envoy, China and Russia have "a unique advantage" as close neighbors, while strong political ties and trust, along with mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, ensure the steady development of bilateral relations. The diplomat stressed that China and Russia worked together on international platforms, opposing all forms of hegemonism and force-based policies, promoting international law and building a just, multipolar system of international relations.

"I am sure that at a new historical starting point, we will continue to use our advantages, consistently boost cooperation in various fields and unlock development potential," Zhang concluded.