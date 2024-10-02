Russia, China actively preparing Xi's visit to BRICS summit — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are actively preparing Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We will continue to jointly strengthen political dialogue at all levels, with a focus on the leaders' diplomacy. Both sides are actively working to prepare for Xi’s visit to Russia to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan this October," the diplomat said.

She stated that Russia and China are now focusing their cooperation in practical areas on implementing initiatives in bilateral trade, transportation, logistics, finance, energy, agriculture, technology and innovation, industrial cooperation, and mineral resources. "Amid increasing sanctions pressure from the collective West and the dual containment policy directed at both Russia and China, the priority is ensuring the reliable and uninterrupted operation of payment mechanisms to protect their legitimate interests," the spokeswoman added.