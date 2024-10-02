Russia regrets Armenia’s ongoing freeze of its CSTO activities — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia regrets Armenia's continued pause of its activities in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We regret Armenia's ongoing freeze or boycot of its activities in the CSTO. A country decides for itself what is important to it, and what it needs," the diplomat said.

"We believe that the CSTO is as useful in the field of security as the EAEU is in the field of economy. We do not see any obstacles to engagement with Armenia within these two organizations, but this is a matter of that country's national policy, just like it is for any other sovereign country," Zakharova went on to say.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at an international security conference in Warsaw that Yerevan was calculating all the risks related to withdrawing from the CSTO.