Georgian prime minister sees Ukraine conflict ending in 2025

TBILISI, October 2. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that the military conflict in Ukraine will end in 2025, as he stated during a news conference while talking about the prospect of normalizing the country's relations with the US.

"We are confident that starting next year, following the elections (in Georgia - TASS) and later other elections too (in the US - TASS), and as the war in Ukraine finally comes to a halt, relations between Georgia and the US will be fully reset," said the politician. He reiterated that even now, Georgia is ready to reboot relations with the US and hopes the American side is ready to do the same.

Georgia-US relations deteriorated after the passing of a bill regarding foreign agents in Parliament in May. On July 5, the US Department of Defense announced an indefinite postponement of the Georgian-American military exercise "Noble Partner" that was to be held this Summer due to a re-evaluation of their strategic relationship. The Pentagon explained its decision stating that the Georgian leadership had accused the West, and the US in particular, of trying to open a second front against Russia. The American side denied these allegations.

On September 16 the US State Department announced a decision to impose sanctions against four Georgian citizens, who were allegedly complicit in human rights violations. The list includes the Head of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zviad Kharazishvili, his deputy and two "extremist group leaders," an official document reads. Furthermore, the US has imposed visa restrictions against "over 60 Georgian citizens," including "high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers and legislators."