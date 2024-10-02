Syrian Defense Ministry confirms Israeli strike on residential house in Damascus

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. The Syrian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the Israeli forces have hit a residential building in the Mezzeh quarter in the Syrian capital.

"Today at about 5:25 p.m. local time the Israeli enemy committed an act of air aggression from the occupied Golan Heights, attacking one of the residential buildings in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus," the ministry said in a statement uploaded to its Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to the ministry, the shelling "killed three civilians and wounded three others."