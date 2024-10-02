Russian GDP gained 4.2% in 8M 2024 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The national economy grew by 4.2% in January - August 2024 and the national GDP edged up by 2.4% in August, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development informed.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP growth totaled 2.4% in August 2024 after 3.5% in July (with the exclusion of the seasonal factor of -0.5% after 0.7% in July). The main driver is the "right-shift" of the harvesting campaign in agriculture. Overall, as estimated by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP growth was 4.2% within 8 months of 2024," the ministry said.

The national GDP growth estimate for the first half of 2024 was revised upward from 4.6% to 4.7%, the Russian national statistics service Rosstat reported earlier today.