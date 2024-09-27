Lavrov calls on US to embrace peace, demand end to war in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the United States to embrace peace and demand an end to the war in the Middle East.

He made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting devoted to the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

"I would like to especially address representatives of the United States. The choice is yours: You can either continue blocking the work of the Security Council or stand on the side of peace, the international community and demand an end to the war," the minister said.

"Without your comprehensive support for Israel, the conflict can be ended quickly and effectively. This would help create conditions for a return to peace talks on the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state coexisting in peace and security with Israel," Lavrov went on to say. "The negotiations, of course, should be held under the auspices of the international community, without monopolization by any country."

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon, setting off a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced expanded strikes against military sites, rocket depots and Hezbollah commanders across Lebanon.