West pushes for quick end to Nord Stream investigation, aims to hoodwink public — SVR

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to manipulate the results of the two-year investigation into the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

"It’s been two years since the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines. Western countries have not only failed to conduct an investigation, but are also trying to fabricate its results," the press bureau emphasized.

"The Russian SVR continues to collect information about the circumstances of the series of explosions in the Baltic Sea on September 26, 2022. New details keep emerging, confirming the thesis already voiced by the agency’s chief Sergey Naryshkin about the involvement of the Anglo-Saxons in the abovementioned incidents. The available intelligence information unambiguously indicates that the attacks on the pipelines are an act of international terrorism and economic warfare by the Anglo-Saxons against their European allies, primarily Germany," the agency said.

The statement pointed out that the SVR has information about a decision made in the US and the UK to launch a disinformation campaign ahead of the anniversary to cover up the true motives behind the sabotage and its organizers.

"Since August, Washington and London-controlled structures and media have been pushing the narrative that the attacks were solely carried out by Ukrainian extremists acting independently. Despite the fact that this version does not stand up to criticism, it is the version that has been imposed on the German investigative authorities as the main one. They have been given an ultimatum to hurry up and finish the investigation by the end of the year, to write off the attack to 'Ukrainian adventurers who hate Russia' and to take transatlantic cooperation off the table," the press bureau said.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, despite the fact that the US and the UK are systematically trying to bury the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage from the international information agenda, there are still independent politicians and experts in Western countries who want to know the truth about what happened. "The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines caused irreparable damage to the European economy. In this regard, Russia’s SVR demands that an objective investigation be conducted," the press bureau concluded.

About pipelines sabotage

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at that time that Moscow had no doubt that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out with US support. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.