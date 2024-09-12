West's reaction to situation around Nord Streams just show — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Western countries' statements on the situation around Nord Streams are just a show, their investigations are not transparent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a round table on Ukraine.

"Speaking about the need to ensure the security of critical energy infrastructure, we must mention the ongoing show surrounding the terrorist bombings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-1 gas pipelines that were staged two years ago," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, Russia has sent "numerous requests to Germany for legal assistance, which should have been answered under international law, but none of them have been fulfilled." "We received no answers from Denmark and Sweden, to which we also appealed," he added. Lavrov called the investigation by these countries, which is underway, "completely non-transparent."

"But we will not abandon this issue. We will continue to push for a transparent investigation, which is being blocked in every possible way by the US, the UK, and their allies," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.