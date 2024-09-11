Ambassadors of friendly countries visit Russian ship in Angola

HARARE, September 11. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the friendly countries accredited in Angola’s capital of Luanda have visited the Baltic Fleet’s training ship Smolny, which has arrived at the port of Luanda on an unofficial visit during its long-distance mission, Nikita Solovyov, spokesman for the Russian embassy to Luanda, told TASS.

"The ambassadors of friendly countries accredited in Luanda were given a tour of the ship," he said.

"The countries that reject the claims of the countries of the ‘collective West’ to dominate global affairs need to keep boosting interaction in all areas, including military-technical cooperation," Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov said, thanking his counterparts for visiting the Smolny ship.

During the call at the Luanda port, the Smolny will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and undergo technical maintenance. In addition, the sailors and cadets will hold meetings with Angolan naval sailors and visit historical sites in Luanda.

Luanda is the fifth call at a foreign port by the Smolny during its long-distance mission. Since July 27, the Smolny has paid unofficial visits to the ports of Havana in Cuba, La Guaira in Venezuela, Cape Town in South Africa and Wolfish Bay in Namibia.

The long-distance mission of the Smolny training ship involves maritime training of students from the Russian Defense Ministry’s naval schools. The future naval officers are doing their program, in particular practicing their communications and navigation skills. A total of over 300 sea cadets are taking part in the mission.