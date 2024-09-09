Lavrov meets with Indian foreign minister in Riyadh

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar in Riyadh, a TASS correspondent reported.

The ministers greeted each other, after which the meeting behind closed doors began.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Riyadh on September 8 to participate in the Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue. The sides are expected to consider a wide range of issues on the regional and international agenda, including the issues of enhancing regional security, crisis management, and coordination in the hydrocarbon market. The heads of delegations will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Syria, Yemen and Libya.