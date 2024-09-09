GCC becoming major independent center of multipolar world — Lavrov

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, is becoming a major independent center in the emerging multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The contours of a new, fairer multipolar world order are gradually emerging," he said at a meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue. "No doubt that the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf is becoming a major independent center of the emerging new world order."

"The GCC’s role is growing amid the ongoing Middle East crises," he said. "A range of conflicts are still raging here and are posing a threat to international peace and security, constraining opportunities for the sustainable development of many countries of the region."