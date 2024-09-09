DPRK strengthens sovereignty under destructive forces’ heavy pressure — Medvedev

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. The DPRK continues to strengthen state sovereignty and independence under "destructive forces’ unprecedented pressure," the leader of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said in a message to DPRK leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the DPRK’ 76th anniversary.

"The country under your leadership is consistently following the chosen course, continuing to strengthen state sovereignty and independence under unprecedented pressure from destructive forces," the Korean Central Telegraphic Agency (KCNA) quotes an excerpt from the message.

Medvedev also noted that the interaction between the United Russia and the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) "is a tangible component of comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang."

"We are grateful for the support for our initiatives, including through the anti-colonial movement For the Freedom of Nations, as well as through exchanges between the United Russia Young Guard and the Socialist Patriotic Youth League. I am confident that further intensification of the inter-party dialogue at all levels is in the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples," he added.

Medvedev wished Kim Jong Un "good health and continued success," and the DPRK, peace and prosperity.

On September 9, the DPRK celebrates its 76th anniversary. On this occasion, a rally and evening party with the participation of the WPK leadership and government representatives was held in Pyongyang the day before.