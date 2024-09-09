Ukrainian drones attack six districts of Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked six districts of the Belgorod Region using 18 drones over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Maysky, Zhuravlevka, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye and Shagarovka were attacked with six munitions and three UAVs, one of which was shot down by air defenses. A private residence, one car and a hangar of a production enterprise were damaged," he wrote.

One UAV and 11 munitions were fired at the Borisovsky and Krasnoyaruzsky districts, damaging a private house. In Belgorod, attacks hit nine apartment buildings, four private houses and two office buildings. Twelve cars were hit by shrapnel.

In the Valuysky district, three drones attacked two settlements. Two private houses, an administration building and a car were damaged there. "In the Grayvoronsky district, five munitions and three drones were fired at the settlements of Gorkovsky, Dronovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Poroz in one shelling round," Gladkov said, adding that two private houses, two cars and a truck had been damaged there.

According to the governor, seven settlements in the Shebekinsky district came under attack with 15 shells and seven drones. Two private houses, a garage, a production enterprise facility and a car were damaged. In the Volokonovsky district, 11 shells and one UAV attacked the Stary farming community. The drone attack on a fuel storage site caused a fire, which was then extinguished by firefighters.